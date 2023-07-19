Dad Of 2 Dies In High Speed Central PA Crash: State Police

Anthony M. Snook, of McClure, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on West Specht Street/ PA Route 3014 in McClure Borough at 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday, according to state police.

While "under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance," Anthony was traveling at a "high rate of speed" and lost control of the 1998 Lincoln Continental he was driving east — exiting the roadway near Timber Lane, police said.

He re-entered the roadway in the opposite direction but traveled off the north side of the westbound lane — striking a tree, spinning clockwise, striking another tree — the force of which ejected him out the driver's side window, PSP detailed.

Investigators determined he was not wearing a seat belt.

Anthony was born in Milroy and attended the Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology, according to his social media. He has held various shift work positions in Harrisburg, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Johnstown, State College, and most recently worked in Shipping and Receiving at Bed Bath & Beyond in Carlisle, he explained on his Facebook.

Anthony is survived by his partner Heather Neely and their daughters.

"He was a great man and a great father he loved his kids so much," Heather Neely told Daily Voice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.