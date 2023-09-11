Curfew For All Under 18 Years Old To Be 'Reinforced' In Harrisburg: Officials

The so-called 'after-hours' curfew was first put in place in 2007, but on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 city officials said they would be "reinforcing" it.

The curfew regulations "will not apply to youth attending an event, like a concert, school or religious function, or game. It will also not affect individuals coming home from work, or people traveling through the city," City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel said in a release.

The enforcement begins the same day as the announcement.

A full list of conditions under which curfew will not be enforced is as follows:

The minor is accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult.

The minor is involved in an emergency.

The minor is engaged in an activity, such as work, a concert, or a sporting event, or is returning home from said activity, without detour or stop.

The minor is on the sidewalk directly next to their home.

The minor is attending an activity sponsored by a school, religious, or civic organization, which is supervised by adults, or is returning home from said activity.

The minor is on an errand at the direction of a parent, with a signed note from the parent containing the following information: name, signature, address, and telephone number of the adult authorizing the errand.

The minor is traveling through the city.

“We need to do a better job by our kids. This ordinance is to benefit them,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “There is no reason why children should be out at night, disrupting neighborhoods and getting involved in fights.”

People under 18 who attends the Harrisburg School District, and works at night, can pick up a work order form at the district’s enrollment center, located at 2900 N. 6th Street, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Park in the north parking lot, and enter through Door 4.

"Harrisburg Police officers will pick up any individuals caught violating the ordinance and return them to their home or place of residence, at which point they will only be released to a parent, guardian, or responsible adult. If someone is picked up who does not live in the City of Harrisburg, they will be held at the Public Safety Building, located at 123 Walnut Street, until a parent, guardian, or responsible adult arrives to pick them up," Maisel stated in the release.

“The goal is not to be the bad guy here. We just want our kids to be safe,” said Commissioner Thomas Carter.

You can view the complete curfew ordinance by clicking here.

