College Baseball Player Dies After Dugout Collapses In Harrisburg: Authorities

Angel Mecardo-Ocasio of Harrisburg was hurt when the dugout collapsed on him at 7th and Radnor Sports Park in Harrisburg around 3 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, according to City of Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel.

The teen was helping take down the structure after officials noticed it was built without permission, Maisel explained to the press.

Mercado is a Central Pennsylvania Knights baseball player, but he was in the park as part of the Harrisburg International League baseball league, which is made up of students from multiple local schools– the team had permission to play on the field but did not have permission to build the structure, according to Maisel.

The team’s coach Gerardo Diaz performed CPR until he woke up and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital— where he died from a traumatic head injury with the manner of death as accidental, according to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office and Maisel.

You can check out Angel Mercaso-Ocasio's stats at Central Penn here and you can watch his final game for the college in the player below.

City officials will finish removing the structure.

Funeral and memorial service details for the teen have not been released.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Harrisburg team and to Central Penn College for comment about Mercado's passing but has not heard back as of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

