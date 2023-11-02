Child Under 8 Years Old Sexually Assaulted By Lower Paxton Man, Police Say

Juan Pablo Vintimilla-Herrera is accused of sexually assaulting a child between the ages of 4 and 8 years old starting on March 1st, 2023, court records show and the Lower Paxton Township police explained.

Vintimilla-Herrera is wanted on the following charges for the offense:

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older.

Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses.

Felony Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above.

There is a possible reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Juan Pablo Vintimilla-Herrera, made available through the Crime Stoppers program.

Anyone who knows of Vintimilla-Herrera 's whereabouts or who has information on this case is asked to contact Det. Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341.

