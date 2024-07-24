Detective Steven Wertz was off-duty duty when he passed away, officials with the department explained. The date of his passing and his age were not released at the time of publishing.

Wertz had been with the department for 18 years and had been assigned to the Criminal Investigation Section since October 2021, according to the release.

The department wrote the following after his fellow law enforcement members learned of his passing:

"Detective Wertz was loved dearly by his co-workers and other law enforcement members throughout the county with whom he worked so closely. Detective Wertz was known for his enthusiasm and his infectious smile."

Funeral services have not been released.

