Nehad Mehonic of Lower Paxton Township, suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with the rear of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 83 South at mile marker 42.2 just before Exit: 41B - Lemoyne on Wednesday, Aug. 7, the coroner's office and Pennsylvania State Police detailed in separate releases on the crash.

The crash closed I-83 for about two hours, according to 511PA.

Mehonic was charged with "3361 Driving Vehicle At Safe Speed," as stated in the PSP release.

He died on Friday, Aug. 9. His cause of death was "Multiple Traumatic Injuries Due to Motorcycle Collision" and the manner was "Accidental," as stated in the coroner's release.

His community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

Nehad was a Mannheim, Germany native who lived in Carlisle and Harrisburg, PA, according to his social media profile and public records. He attended Central Dauphin East High School.

He launched his own powerwashing business in May 2023, according to his last public Facebook post.

A car and bike meetup in Nehad Mehonic's memory is set at the parking garage on City Island for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

