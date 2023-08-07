Car 'Intentionally' Flies Into 2nd Floor Of Home: PA Police (Photos)

Evan Thomas Miller of Lewistown is accused of intentionally ramming his car into a home in the 800 block of Alfarata Road in Decatur Township at around 3: 15 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It's unclear if becoming airborne and landing on the second floor was part of his plan too.

Rescue crews at the scene believe the 2006 Toyota Corolla struck a culvert next to the driveway which made it become airborne — propelling the vehicle into the second story of the home.

The crews stabilized the home and covered the large hole with a tarp to protect the home from the upcoming storms, according to a statement released by Junction Fire Company.

Miller was taken to Geisinger Lewistown and his condition remains unknown at this time. The homeowners were evaluated at the scene and no injuries were reported.

Following Pennsylvania State Police's investigation, it was determined "that the crash was an intentional act, the police said and charges troopers filed the following charges against Miller, according to court documents:

Felony aggravated assault- attempted to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference.

Felony criminal mischief- damage property.

Misdemeanor- recklessly endangering another person.

Five summary offenses: one for harassment and four traffic related.

His preliminary arraignment is pending as he remained in the hospital at the time of publication.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.