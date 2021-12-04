Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Underage Runaway Arrested While Trying To Enter Hollywood Casino

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Hollywood Casino.
Hollywood Casino. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An underage runaway was arrested while trying to enter the Hollywood Casino in Harrisburg with a fake identification card, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Khem Siwakoti, 20 of Harrisburg was arrested for attempting to enter the Hollywood Casino in East Hanover Township while underage by presenting the security guard with a fake id card at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, say PSP.

The identification card showed Siwakoti was 21-years-old, according to a statement released by the Bureau of Gaming Penn National.

He was arrested with a summary charge of carrying a false identification card as a minor.

His preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled.

