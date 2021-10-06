Contact Us
Pittsburgh Restaurant Has Some Of The Best Chili In America, Website Says

Daily Voice
YinzBurgh BBQ
YinzBurgh BBQ Photo Credit: Google Maps

If you want southern-smoky food and vegan treats this Pittsburgh restaurant has you covered.

YinzBurgh is known for bringing southern flavor to Western Pennsylvania.

A standout dish is the Chili-Q, which Yelp reviewers describe as a cross between baked beans and chili, according to Eat This, Not That.

The restaurant also offered vegan options like smoked tofu and collard greens.

YinzBurgh BBQ is located at 4903 Baum Boulevard and is open Tuesday through Thur day 5 to 8:30 p.m., Friday 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.

You can find the menu on the YinzBurgh website.

For more favorite chili restaurants in other states, you can check out Eat This, Not That's full article here.

