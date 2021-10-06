Pittsburgh Restaurant Has Some Of The Best Chili In America, Website Says

If you want southern-smoky food and vegan treats this Pittsburgh restaurant has you covered.

YinzBurgh is known for bringing southern flavor to Western Pennsylvania.

A standout dish is the Chili-Q, which Yelp reviewers describe as a cross between baked beans and chili, according to Eat This, Not That.

The restaurant also offered vegan options like smoked tofu and collard greens.

YinzBurgh BBQ is located at 4903 Baum Boulevard and is open Tuesday through Thur day 5 to 8:30 p.m., Friday 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.

You can find the menu on the YinzBurgh website.

