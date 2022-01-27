PA Businesses Rally For Seriously Injured Firefighter

A central Pennsylvania community is coming together to help a firefighter who was seriously hurt during a house fire that left one man dead.

Crews were called to the fire in the 500 Block of Water Street in Royalton on Sunday shortly after 9 p.m., according to fire officials.

Middletown firefighter Shawn Menear is in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, according to Middletown fire officials.

Menear suffered second- and third-degree burns to his right leg, according to the officials.

The fire department has launched a GoFundMe campaign page to help Menear and his family.

The campaign has raised $24,959 of $50,000 a goal from 348 donors as of Thursday night.

The largest donation comes from Middletown Borough of police officers association, who donated $2,400.

The surplus of the GoFundMe campaign run for the family of the man who died, William "Bill" Hardy, will go towards Menear as well. Also, in lieu flowers the family is having donations be made to the fire department in Menear's name, according to his obituary.

Local businesses are also raising money to help Menear and his family. Below is a list of links so you can get involved:

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

