Most Popular Brunch Spots In Greater Harrisburg Area

Mother's Day is coming up, have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in the area to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen, 35 W Market St. York

Tomato Pie Cafe, 3950 Tecport Dr Harrisburg, PA

Hershey Pantry, 801 E Chocolate Ave Hershey, PA

The Copper Crust, 966 S George St Central Market York

Mezzogiorno, 34 W Philadelphia St York

Stevie's Bistro, 2163 Market St Camp Hill, PA

Valley Bistro, 4520 Valley Rd Enola, PA

Home 231, 231 North St. Harrisburg, PA

In case you've missed our change. We've changed our website. BUT. You can still do all of the things... Make Reservations, Order Gift Cards, Check Out Our Latest Menu! www.home231.co Posted by Home 231 on Saturday, April 3, 2021

