Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Bed Bugs Force Cinema Closure In Central Pennsylvania: Police

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
The shuttered Regal Cinema in Susquehanna Township.
The shuttered Regal Cinema in Susquehanna Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

When bed bugs go to the movies, they tend to stay longer than a double feature, as one central Pennsylvania cinema is unfortunately discovering. 

The Regal Cinema located at 1500 Caughey Drive in  Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township apparently has had several reports of the pests, according to a release by area police on Nov. 16. 

"The Susquehanna Township Codes Department has ordered several Theaters to be closed until the situation is remedied through Pest Control," the police say.

Additional information, including a possible reopening date, has not been released.

