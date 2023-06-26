Buff Mortgage Lender From Pittsburgh Competes For Love On 'The Bachelorette'

This season, starring Charity Lawson, premiers Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EST.

Tanner Courtad, 30, of Pittsburgh, says in his show bio that a relationship like that of his parents' is what he strives for.

"While growing up, Tanner and his family rescued over 50 dogs and he hopes to rescue more with his future wife," his bio says. "Tanner is truly looking for his forever partner and says that he thinks about finding love all the time. He is confident his future wife is out there and is hoping it’s Charity."

Meanwhile, Charity hails from Georgia and has her master's in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University.

"The captivating 27-year-old stole America’s heart on season 27 of 'The Bachelor' with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile," her bio reads.

"Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.