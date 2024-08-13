Antoine M. Byers Jr., 17, of Harrisburg, died in the shooting, his family announced on Facebook.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Regina Street at the intersection of North 18th Street in Harrisburg around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 12, according to Harrisburg Police.

Officers arrived in the area to find Antoine suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and they gave him "emergency aid" but he died at the scene due to his injuries, as explained in the police release.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip online.

His community has already been sharing its loss on social media.

Details about Antonie's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com

