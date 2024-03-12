Animal Cruelty: Cat Shot In Face In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

The Middletown Borough Police Department has launched a "criminal investigation" after the cat was found in the 100 block of West Water Street in the borough.

The cat had "several injuries on its face and neck which were the result of being shot with a BB gun," police said noting that "the injuries are believed to have been inflicted late last week."

The cat was taken to a medical facility and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.