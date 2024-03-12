Partly Cloudy 66°

SHARE

Animal Cruelty: Cat Shot In Face In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

A cat was found shot in the face and neck in Central Pennsylvania, police announced on Tuesday, March 12. 

A cat was found shot in the face in the 100 block of West Water Street, Middletown Borough Police say.

A cat was found shot in the face in the 100 block of West Water Street, Middletown Borough Police say.

 Photo Credit: Middletown Borough Police Department (top overlay); Pixabay/miezekieze @miezekieze-607096 (bottom overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The Middletown Borough Police Department has launched a "criminal investigation" after the cat was found in the 100 block of West Water Street in the borough. 

The cat had "several injuries on its face and neck which were the result of being shot with a BB gun," police said noting that "the injuries are believed to have been inflicted late last week."

The cat was taken to a medical facility and is expected to survive.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE