Tractor Trailer Fire Shuts I-81

A tractor trailer fire closed all lanes of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County Tuesday night, Sept. 5.
The incident happened on the northbound side at mile post 81 in Grantville (East Hanover).
The highway reopened after an hour.
