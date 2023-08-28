$50K For PA Diner Featured In Soap Opera (Photos, Videos)

A 1953 Deraffele stainless steel diner building is looking for a new owner and a new property.

The building is listed for $50,000, on Facebook Marketplace.

The building is famously known as the American Dream Diner which was featured in the 1985 opening credits of One Life To Live. You can spot the diner in the clip in the player below at the 14-second mark.

The diner most recently operated as Harry's Bistro. The sale includes a built-in hood in the kitchen, seating, and a coffee bar. The stoves, fryers, coolers, and refrigerators are not included.

The diner is currently located at 1933 Herr Street, Harrisburg, but it must be moved so the owners can build a convenience store which has already been approved by the city council.

“I‘m selling the building itself, which must be moved using a moving company to your own land/property,” the listing states. “The building will need to be dissembled into two halves in order to be transported. You must figure out the moving/transporting situation - I can not be of any support. Must be moved by end of August or beginning of September.”

The seller notes that as long as the listing is posted on Facebook Marketplace it is available.

If you're looking to buy this piece of history click here and contact the seller through Facebook.

