2 Children Found Unresponsive In Central Pennsylvania Pool: Police

The children were found in the pool at the Whisper Woods apartment complex in the 360 block of Brookridge Terrace in Susquehanna Township around 5:30 p.m. on July 31

EMS were called to the scene providing life-saving aid to the children until they were taken to the hospital. The ages of the children and their current conditions were unavailable as of 11 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Lee Tarasi at 717-652-8265 or by email at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.

