13-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead In Harrisburg, Police Say

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of South 19th and Derry streets around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived to find "located a large number of individuals in the area, and immediately began searching for victims," but never located anyone, as stated in the release.

Soon the 13-year-old girl arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. She "was rushed into surgery but later died as a result of their injuries," the police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

