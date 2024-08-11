A Few Clouds 77°

13-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead In Harrisburg, Police Say

A 13-year-old girl is dead following a shooting in Harrisburg, police announced on Sunday, Aug. 11. 

A map showing the area where the 13-year-old girl was shot. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of South 19th and Derry streets around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived to find "located a large number of individuals in the area, and immediately began searching for victims," but never located anyone, as stated in the release. 

Soon the 13-year-old girl arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. She "was rushed into surgery but later died as a result of their injuries," the police said. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip. 

