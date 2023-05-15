Woman Stabs BF With Butcher Knife At Carlisle Hotel, Police Say

Amanda Lynn Gutierrez was taken into custody without incident after her boyfriend called the police and informed them she stabbed him at the Rodeway Inn located at 1239 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle on Saturday, May 13, 2023, as detailed in the release.

The 42-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and harassment, the police said and court records confirmed.

She was held in the Cumberland County Prison until Monday, May 15, when she was released after posting $50,000 in bail, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Paul M. Fegley at 9:30 a.m. on June 14, 2023, according to her court docket.

