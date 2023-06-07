Woman Stabs BF In Back: Newville Police

Alexandria Brooke/Brook Kulick was wanted for aggravated assault when she was arrested following a burglary on June 6, 2023, court records show.

A warrant had been issued for her arrest after she stabbed her boyfriend in the back with a knife during an aggravated assault incident on June 2, according to Newville police and confirmed by court records.

Her boyfriend was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center, the police explained.

Kulick has been charged for both the burglary and aggravated assault and has been held in the Cumberland County Prison on a total of $135,000 in bail or $125,000 for the assault and $10,000 for the burglary, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing for both cases will be held before Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick at 9:30 a.m. on June 22, 2023, according to her latest court docket.

Kulick has a lengthy criminal record involving drug-related charges, theft, and harassment starting in 2016. She has paid fines, been sentenced to over 15 years of probation, and served 69 days in confinement, according to her previous court dockets.

