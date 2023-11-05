Woman Jumps From Moving Vehicle During Traffic Stop In Enola, Police Say

Marybeth DeJesus of Enola was spotted making a traffic violation at Market Street and South Enola Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 26, the East Pennsboro Police detailed in a release.

DeJesus fled from the police, jumping from her moving vehicle, and running between several houses on Myers Alley, the police explained. Her "vehicle continued down the street until it struck a parked car," police said.

DeJesus has been charged with the following according to her court docket:

Misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Summary accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.

Summary driving without a license.

Summary illegal turn.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Barbara W. Pianka at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, according to her court docket.

