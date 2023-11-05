A Few Clouds 66°

Woman Jumps From Moving Vehicle During Traffic Stop In Enola, Police Say

A 38-year-old woman jumped out of a moving vehicle during a traffic stop, police announced on Thursday, Nov. 2. 

<p>A map showing Market Street in Enola where Marybeth DeJesus jumped from a moving vehicle according to the police.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Marybeth DeJesus of Enola was spotted making a traffic violation at Market Street and South Enola Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 26, the East Pennsboro Police detailed in a release. 

DeJesus fled from the police, jumping from her moving vehicle, and running between several houses on Myers Alley, the police explained. Her "vehicle continued down the street until it struck a parked car," police said. 

DeJesus has been charged with the following according to her court docket:

  • Misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
  • Summary accident damage to unattended vehicle or property. 
  • Summary driving without a license. 
  • Summary illegal turn. 

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Barbara W. Pianka at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, according to her court docket. 

