Wanted Man Assaults Ranger Sets Fires On Appalachian Trail: PA State Police

David Edward Browne was spotted setting fires at 1579 Little Buffalo Road, Juniata Township, Newport at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, state police detailed in a release late that same evening.

State police from Newport station were called to help the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources of Perry County apprehend David.

He "physically assaulted one of the rangers on the scene" and fled, the police said.

Due to safety concerns, the police halted their search, but they are urging the public to report any suspicious activity.

David is described as a white man who is 6'4"tall and weighs 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt

Daily Voice noticed the name is the same as a missing Shippensburg man who is "at risk of mental disability subjecting himself or others to danger." The description is nearly identical and he was even pictured in a gray shirt. Daily Voice has reached out to the police to confirm if this is indeed the same man. Check back here for updates.

Anyone with information on David Browne’s whereabouts is asked to call PSP Newport at 717-567-3110.

