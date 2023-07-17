Walmart Assault: Dog Thrown By Irate PA Man, Police Say

John Herbert Gouse Jr. had a "heated argument" with his wife at the Walmart located at 60 Noble Boulevard, Carlisle around 2:30 p.m. on July 10, according to police.

"Other Walmart shoppers and employees attempted to diffuse the situation," police said but "Gouse began yelling and acting aggressive(ly) towards the shoppers and employees."

A man shopping at the store stepped between Gouse and an employee and was bitten by a "small dog belonging to Gouse that was running loose," as stated in the release.

He sustained injuries to his leg, according to the police.

At some point during the argument, Gouse "picked up the dog and threw it down to the ground on purpose causing it injury," the police were told by a witness.

When the police arrived and began to question Gouse they discover he was intoxicated.

He has been charged with the following according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

Misdemeanor Cruelty to animals.

Summary Disorderly conduct.

Summary Public drunkenness.

Summary Confinement/control of dogs not part of kennel.

Summary One count of vaccination against rabies.

He has a lengthy criminal record in Dauphin and Cumberland counties dating back to 2003. His past offenses include drug use, theft, burglary, interfering with the custody of children, evading police, speeding, and related charges, according to his previous court dockets.

He served approximately three years in prison and five years of probation for his past charges.

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled for his most recent offenses at Walmart, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.