Volaura 'Val' Askew, 28 of Johnstown, "exposed her 5-year-old daughter to fentanyl/heroin in the hours and days before the child was found dead in her Johnstown home on October 27, 2022," the Attorney General explained when Daily Voice first reported her charges in July 2023. In February of 2024, she pleaded "guilty to involuntary manslaughter and related charges, and is serving a 2-to-4-year state prison sentence," Henry stated in the updated release.

The man who provided her with the drug in his stash house, 36-year-old Albert Spicer of Johnstown has "had at least six prior drug-dealing convictions, beginning when he was 17," AG Henry said.

Cambria County Judge Norman A. Krumenacker called Spicer a “career drug dealer” selling fentanyl, according to the release.

Spicer will serve 13 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty previously to four counts of possession with intent to deliver and related charges, as sentenced by Judge Krumenacker on Tuesday, July 16.

A third person, Elyse Young (a girlfriend of Spicer’s), is charged in this case for allowing her home to become Spicer's stash house. Her charges are pending, according to the latest release from the DA.

"Askew and Young had both used fentanyl and heroin there, when the 5-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were also present in the home, including the night before the 5-year-old’s death," the AG said in the initial release.

Alaia Hope Young was found dead in her bedroom by her older sister, as we previously reported. An autopsy determined that Alaia died of acute fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General David Gorman.

Alaia is remembered for her love of music and sense of humor, "her favorite song was Vibe. Her favorite color was yellow. She is known for telling her stories and jokes," as written in her obituary.

Her father Albert Young, launched a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs.

Alaia's father Albert Young has a criminal record of fleeing police, traffic offenses, and marijuana possession and has served several years of probation for those offenses.

No charges have been filed against Young in connection with the death of his daughter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.