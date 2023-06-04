A Few Clouds 76°

Victim Killed In Route 944 Crash ID'd

A 28-year-old Central PA man was identified as the victim killed in a weekend Cumberland County crash.

Kody Tidd
Kody Tidd Photo Credit: Kody Tidd Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Kody Tidd, of Newville, was driving at a "high rate of speed" when he lost control of his vehicle on Route 944 westbound just before the Deer Lane intersection in the evening hours Saturday, June 3, various outlets said citing Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.

Tidd hit three other vehicles, though no other injuries were reported, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Middlesex Township Police Department is investigating the incident.

Hall was not immediately available when Daily Voice called his office on Sunday, June 4. However, a spokesperson in the office said a press release was issued sometime over the weekend to some outlets.

