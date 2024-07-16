Partly Cloudy 98°

SHARE

Triple Fatal I-81 PA Crash Hospitalizes Mom, Daughter

A 4-year-old girl and her mom are in the hospital with serious injuries after a triple fatal crash on Interstate 81 killed the family's matriarch, a family friend told Daily Voice on Tuesday, July 16. 

Lieu Nguyen, her eldest daughter, and her 4-year-old granddaughter before and after the triple fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81.&nbsp;

Lieu Nguyen, her eldest daughter, and her 4-year-old granddaughter before and after the triple fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Mrs. Lieu Nguyen: Tragic Loss & Family Crisis Fund"/Duc Le
The traffic backed up on Interstate 81 due to the triple fatal crash on July 14.&nbsp;

The traffic backed up on Interstate 81 due to the triple fatal crash on July 14. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Lieu Nguyen, 49 of Harrisburg, was among the three killed in a crash when a tractor-trailer left I-81 North went over the grassy median and struck multiple vehicles on I-81 South on Sunday, July 14, as Daily Voice reported at the time

Lieu's daughter, 28-year-old Hoa-my Nguyen, and her daughter (Lieu granddaughter) 4-year-old Mila Nguyen remain in Hersey Medical Center with serious injuries, Duc Le explained. 

On the campaign page of a GoFundMe Le launched for the Nguyen family, he shared more details about the mom and young daughter's condition:

"As of now, the young child is fighting for recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Hershey Hospital. The child suffered multiple fractures, including a broken leg, hip, and facial bones. The pain this little one must be enduring is unimaginable.Mrs. Nguyen's eldest daughter is also hospitalized with severe facial and neck injuries. Her condition remains critical, and she faces a long, challenging road to recovery. The family is torn between grief for their lost mother and grandmother, and deep concern for their hospitalized loved ones."

The Nguyen family came to the US in 2010, making a life for themselves in Harrisburg, PA. "Through hard work and determination, they moved from subsidized housing to purchasing their first home in 2014 - a testament to their pursuit of the American dream," Le wrote. 

This family of devout Catholics is facing funeral costs and mounting medical expenses, as Le said., noting that "While insurance may eventually provide some relief, the immediate financial burden is immense."

He concluded:

"If you're unable to contribute financially, please keep the Nguyen family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this heartbreaking loss and the uncertain path ahead for their injured family members.
Thank you for your compassion and generosity in helping this family through their darkest hour."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE