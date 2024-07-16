Lieu Nguyen, 49 of Harrisburg, was among the three killed in a crash when a tractor-trailer left I-81 North went over the grassy median and struck multiple vehicles on I-81 South on Sunday, July 14, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Lieu's daughter, 28-year-old Hoa-my Nguyen, and her daughter (Lieu granddaughter) 4-year-old Mila Nguyen remain in Hersey Medical Center with serious injuries, Duc Le explained.

On the campaign page of a GoFundMe Le launched for the Nguyen family, he shared more details about the mom and young daughter's condition:

"As of now, the young child is fighting for recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Hershey Hospital. The child suffered multiple fractures, including a broken leg, hip, and facial bones. The pain this little one must be enduring is unimaginable.Mrs. Nguyen's eldest daughter is also hospitalized with severe facial and neck injuries. Her condition remains critical, and she faces a long, challenging road to recovery. The family is torn between grief for their lost mother and grandmother, and deep concern for their hospitalized loved ones."

The Nguyen family came to the US in 2010, making a life for themselves in Harrisburg, PA. "Through hard work and determination, they moved from subsidized housing to purchasing their first home in 2014 - a testament to their pursuit of the American dream," Le wrote.

This family of devout Catholics is facing funeral costs and mounting medical expenses, as Le said., noting that "While insurance may eventually provide some relief, the immediate financial burden is immense."

He concluded:

"If you're unable to contribute financially, please keep the Nguyen family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this heartbreaking loss and the uncertain path ahead for their injured family members.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity in helping this family through their darkest hour."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.