The triple fatal crash happened around 2 p.m. on July 14, according to 511 PA.

I-81 South has closed at Exit 57 - PA Route 114 to Mechanicsburg through Exit 52 US Route 11/ I-76 PA Turnpike - Middlesex, according to Thompson.

The crash includes a vehicle fire he explained and rubbernecking has caused additional delays.

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene investigating as of 3 p.m.

