Crash On I-81 Near Exit 52:Route 11/Harrisburg Pike, PennDOT

A tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 81 — rolling over, spilling goods and fuel, and injuring the driver, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice on Wednesday morning. 

The major delays throughout the night and early morning follow the tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. but the road was partially block for clean up efforts until 8: 30 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to Schreffler and PennDOT's 511PA. 

The tractor-trailer crashed and rolled as it left the roadway on I-81 near Exit 52: Route 11/Harrisburg Pike, in Cumberland County, Schreffler detailed. 

The driver's injuries were reportedly minor, first responders told Schreffler. 

Residual delays are expected. 

