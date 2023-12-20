The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. but the road was partially block for clean up efforts until 8: 30 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to Schreffler and PennDOT's 511PA.

The tractor-trailer crashed and rolled as it left the roadway on I-81 near Exit 52: Route 11/Harrisburg Pike, in Cumberland County, Schreffler detailed.

The driver's injuries were reportedly minor, first responders told Schreffler.

Residual delays are expected.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.