'Suspicious Fires' Have Carlisle Police Searching For Bicyclist

The search began after " a string of suspicious fires in the Borough," the police stated in the release.

The bicyclist pictured is "a person of interest," according to the police.

He is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, and he has been seen twice riding a bike with a white front.

He has been seen wearing khaki shorts and a long-sleeved dark shirt; and on a separate occasion, he was seen wearing a brown camo backpack and gray shorts, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police immediately.

Details about the fires were not released, so check back here for possible updates.

