Student Shot Classmate Dead Outside Pittsburgh School, Police Say

Derrick Harris was fired upon 11 times in front of Oliver Citywide Academy around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Pittsburgh police announced later that afternoon.

Police Zone 1 Units arrived to find Harris "shot multiple times outside Oliver Citywide Academy's front entrance. Officers administered CPR and first aid and requested medics," police stated in the release.

Jamier Perry was spotted running from the scene with a firearm. He "was taken into custody without further incident and a firearm was recovered," as stated in the release.

He has been charged as an adult with Criminal Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, and Firearms not to be Carried without a License; and he has been held in the Allegheny County Jail, according to the police.

Harris was taken in critical condition to a local hospital where he later died, the police explained.

Both Perry and Harris "were current students at Oliver Academy," the police said.

This is the third arrest made in connection with a deadly shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy in two months, according to the police.

Eugene Watson,18, and Brandon Watson,17, were charged as adults with Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy, and Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act for the January 19, 2022 homicide of 15-year-old Marquis Campbell on April 21, 2023, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.