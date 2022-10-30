Sprint Car Racer Colton Wisely, Unwisely Speeds Off Without Paying At PA Outback: Police

The brother of a rising sprint car racing star and a racer himself, Colton Wade Wisely is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania.

Wisely, unwisely sped off without paying from the Outback Steakhouse located at 1201 Lower Allen Drive in Camp Hill, on Sept. 17 at 3:28 p.m., Lower Allen Township police say.

Wisely comes from a legacy racing family, with trophy wins from his grandfather Wayne, Uncle Rusty and now his popular younger brother who notably lost his foot as a young child while racing, TulsaWorld reports.

His brother Brendon Wesley was the focus of a NASCAR on Fox special entitled "Relentless: The Brendon Wiseley Story" in 2021.

While Colton Wisely's last race appears to have been in 2019, he has continued to travel to races, along the way he has developed a small collection of mugshots in various states over the last few years, mainly for public drunkenness, according to court documents.

In this case, Wisely, ordered three alcoholic beverages and food to go, but after the drinks were consumed, he "said he was going to use the restroom, and instead took the food he ordered and exited the establishment without paying for items and services rendered. Outback Steakhouse sustained a financial loss of $90.92," the police stated in the release.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

