Mostly Cloudy 71°

SHARE

Canceled Shelter In Place Order Due To Hoax, Hampden Twp. Police Say (Update)

A police incident that allegedly prompted a shelter-in-place alert to be issued in part of Hampden Township, turns out to have been a hoax, according to the same police supposedly involved in the incident. 

A&nbsp;Hampden Township Police Department vehicle.

A Hampden Township Police Department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Hampden Township Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The fake incident was on Red Spruce Lane in the Pinehurst Neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, according to Cumberland County officials.

"Hampden Township Police are asking residents within a 1/2 mile radius to shelter in place and to stay away from doors and windows," officials stated in the release.

Minutes after the alert was issued the county released an update canceling it saying "UPDATE- This has been canceled. There is no threat to the public at this time." 

Since then, the police said the incident "was found to be a hoax and has been cleared. There is no further concern relative to this location."

Check back here for any additional information released about this incident. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE