Canceled Shelter In Place Order Due To Hoax, Hampden Twp. Police Say (Update)

The fake incident was on Red Spruce Lane in the Pinehurst Neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, according to Cumberland County officials.

"Hampden Township Police are asking residents within a 1/2 mile radius to shelter in place and to stay away from doors and windows," officials stated in the release.

Minutes after the alert was issued the county released an update canceling it saying "UPDATE- This has been canceled. There is no threat to the public at this time."

Since then, the police said the incident "was found to be a hoax and has been cleared. There is no further concern relative to this location."

