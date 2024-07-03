Bryan Wayne Conrad of Mechanicsburg died at 3 p.m. on July 1, 2024, Superintendent Gourley explained in the release.

Conrad "was found unresponsive in his cell [...] Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Lower Allen EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued" until he was pronounced dead, Gourley stated in the release.

Conrad had been convicted in five Pennsylvania counties — York, Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Berks — mainly for felony and misdemeanors for theft and drug offenses, court records show.

He was serving a four to eight years maximum sentence after failing to register as a sex offender, which was a conviction in Cumberland County in 2022, Gourley said and court records confirmed. His original sexual offense conviction was Aggravated Assault in Cumberland County in 2004, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law Sex Offender Registry. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since April 6, 2023, Gourley explained.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating his death, but the official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

This is the second inmate to die at SCI Camp Hill in two days. Click here to read about the alleged cellmate murder of an inmate with three identities.

