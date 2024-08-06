Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 70°

Severe Weather Leaves 80K+ Without Power In PA

Approximately 80,000 PPL and Met-Ed customers are without power across Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, Aug. 6. 

The PPL outage map as of 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. 

 Photo Credit: PPL/Google Maps (Satellite)
As of 8:30 p.m., the majority of outages were in the following counties:

  • Berks.
  • Bulter.
  • Cambria.
  • Columbia.
  • Crawford.
  • Dauphin.
  • Lancaster.
  • Lawrence.
  • Lebanon.
  • Lehigh. 
  • Mercer.
  • Perry.
  • Schuylkill.
  • Washington.
  • Westmoreland.
  • York.

The National Weather Service had warned the public of the severe winds across the region.

Both PPL and Met-Ed also have smaller outages across the regions of Pennsylvania that the companies cover. There are no official restoration timelines.

You can view the outage maps on their websites. Click here for PPL and here for Met-Ed

A flood watch was issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Lebanon, York, and Lancaster counties by the National Weather Service at 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday, it remains in effect until Wednesday at 4 a.m., so more outages are possible.

Click here to view the Red Cross's Power Outage Checklist

