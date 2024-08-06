Severe Weather Leaves 80K+ Without Power In PA

As of 8:30 p.m., the majority of outages were in the following counties:

Berks.

Bulter.

Cambria.

Columbia.

Crawford.

Dauphin.

Lancaster.

Lawrence.

Lebanon.

Lehigh.

Mercer.

Perry.

Schuylkill.

Washington.

Westmoreland.

York.

The National Weather Service had warned the public of the severe winds across the region.

Both PPL and Met-Ed also have smaller outages across the regions of Pennsylvania that the companies cover. There are no official restoration timelines.

A flood watch was issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Lebanon, York, and Lancaster counties by the National Weather Service at 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday, it remains in effect until Wednesday at 4 a.m., so more outages are possible.

