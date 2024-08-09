Severe Weather Leaves 40K+ Without Power In PA

As of 4:30 p.m., the majority of outages were in the following counties:

Bucks

Carbon

Columbia

Dauphin

Lackawanna

Lehigh

Lycoming

Monroe

Perry

Pike

Schuylkill

Wayne

The National Weather Service had warned the public of the severe flash flooding across the region.

Both PPL and Met-Ed also have smaller outages across the regions of Pennsylvania that the companies cover. There are no official restoration timelines.

You can view the outage maps on their websites. Click here for PPL and here for Met-Ed.

Click here to view the Red Cross's Power Outage Checklist.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.