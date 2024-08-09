Overcast 79°

Severe Weather Leaves 40K+ Without Power In PA

More than 40,000 PPL and Met-Ed customers are without power across Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, Aug. 9. 

The PPL outage map as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: PPL/Google Maps (Satellite)
Jon Craig
As of 4:30 p.m., the majority of outages were in the following counties:

  • Bucks
  • Carbon
  • Columbia
  • Dauphin
  • Lackawanna
  • Lehigh
  • Lycoming
  • Monroe
  • Perry
  • Pike
  • Schuylkill
  • Wayne

The National Weather Service had warned the public of the severe flash flooding across the region.

Both PPL and Met-Ed also have smaller outages across the regions of Pennsylvania that the companies cover. There are no official restoration timelines.

You can view the outage maps on their websites. Click here for PPL and here for Met-Ed

Click here to view the Red Cross's Power Outage Checklist

