Severe Weather Leaves 100K+ Without Power In PA

As of 8:30 p.m. on June 26, the majority of outages were in the following areas:

Schuylkill Haven.

Allentown.

Harrisburg.

Marysville.

Hometown.

The National Weather Service had warned the public of the severe thunderstorms across the region starting around 6 p.m.

Both PPL and Met-Ed also have smaller outages across the regions of Pennsylvania that the companies cover. There are no official restoration timelines but PPL is estimating having the power back on by 11 p.m. on Thursday.

You can view the outage maps on their websites. Click here for PPL and here for Met-Ed.

A new round of stormy weather is expected as the heat continues, so be prepared for other possible outages. Click here to view the Red Cross's Power Outage Checklist.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.