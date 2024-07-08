Jarrek Michael Anderson, 18 of Carlisle, is wanted "related to an incident that occurred at Memorial Park,150 W Penn St, on June 26," as stated in a police release issued the following day.

Police activity was announced in connection with the search for him in the area of South Pitt and West Ridge streets on July 8.

The police stated the following in a release:

"All residents are asked to stay indoors, keep your doors locked, and inform Police of any suspicious activity. There is no active threat to the public but we are asking to stay away from the area to allow Police to operate."

Court documents show that Anderson is wanted for misdemeanor Endangering Welfare of Children When Parent, Guardian, or Other Commits Offense, misdemeanor Simple Assault, and a summary charge for Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact.

The police release on Monday night says:

"Jarrek Anderson is a wanted subject for multiple felony warrants and is in the area."

The charges on the felony warrants are unknown at this time.

Anyone in the area who sees something suspicious, or anyone with information, is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.

