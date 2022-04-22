Shippensburg University Varsity Football Player Accused Of Violent Rape: PA State Police

A student and varsity football player at Shippensburg University has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a violent sexual assault and rape in off-campus housing, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Xavier "Juice" Jermaine Harris, 22, originally from North Beach, Maryland, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a home in the first block of Morningstar Lane, Shippensburg Township, over a 38-minute period of time starting at midnight on Aug. 17 to 18, 2021, according to the release.

The wide receiver transferred to the school from Bowie State University in the fall of 2020, as shown in his team profile on the school’s football team's website. He appears to be repeating his sophomore year— just like he repeated his freshman year at his last university. He is majoring in management.

Harris has been charged with four felonies: rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion, in addition to a misdemeanor for unlawful restraint or serious bodily injury, according to both police and court documents.

He was arrested and arraigned on Thursday, Apr. 20, court records show. He has been held in lieu of $25,000, but his location was not included in court or police documents. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams at 2 p.m. on May 11, according to his court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.