Penn State Student Found Dead Less Than 2 Weeks After His Grandfather Died

A 21-year-old Penn State student was found dead in his dorm room less than two weeks after his grandfather died, authorities and the family say.

Ryan O'Malley, of Scranton, was found unresponsive by his roommate in student housing at 330 West College Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 4:17 a.m., according to a release by State College police on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

He was declared deceased at 4:52 a.m., by the Centre County coroner, Daily Collegian reports.

The night before O'Malley had consumed an "excessive amount" of alcohol during a drinking game at a party at 222 West Beaver Avenue, police say.

A toxicology report is pending, according to the release.

O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, a University spokesperson, Lisa Powers, told the outlet.

He was also a 2020 graduate of Abington Heights High School, who enjoyed his dogs, baseball, softball, and going to the gym, according to his obituary.

He "liked to listen to country music and play Rock Band with his friends at school. He was also an avid car buff," as written in his obituary.

He is described as "a loving son with a big heart. He had a kind and gentle soul and was a rock for his mother."

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Donna Magnot O’Malley; brother, Jake of Ransom; sister, Nicole of South Abington; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, according to his obituary.

His paternal grandfather, Robert K. O'Malley, 79, of Scranton died "after a brief illness" at the Geisinger Community Medical Center on Oct. 3, according to his obituary.

It is unknown whether the younger O'Malley's excessive drinking was connected to the recent death of his grandfather or another factor.

Ryan O'Malley's friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit or on Friday 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Church of Saint Gregory, 330 N Abington Rd, Clarks Summit, PA— which will be followed by a Memorial Mass at noon with services by Reverend John Lapera. Interment will follow at Clarks Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Abington Little League, 140 Ackerly Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

"The death of any student is heartbreaking and our hearts go out to all who knew him," Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers told Centre Daily.

O'Malley was the third student death reported at the college in 2022, according to the Daily Collegian.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office and State College police continue to investigate Ryan O'Malley's sudden death.

Anyone with information regarding the student's death is asked to contact the police at (814) 234-7150.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.