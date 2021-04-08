Cumberland Valley Sixth-Grader Wins National Sun-Maid Contest

An 11-year-old from Enola has won a seat on Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination.

Presley Conway, 11, was selected out of 1,300 children across America who entered to win a seat on the board last February.

The winning idea she pitched in her video entry was cutting dried mangoes into smaller pieces than the traditional slices and selling them with chocolate dipping sauce for snacking.

The contest was for children ages 6 to 12 to fill seats on its new board. Five of the winners were Contest winners, and one was awarded the position after an internal search from kids of Sun-Maid manufacturing employees, the company said.

As one of the six winners, Conway will receive $5,000 for her college 529 account, $5,000 for her school and a year’s supply of Sun-Maid snacks for her school.

“I’m so excited to be selected as a winner, and I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote for me. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the other winners and coming up with some fun new snack ideas that kids will like!” Conway told PennLive.

Mountain View Middle School, where Conway attends 6th grade, is so proud of her. The principal of the school, Jeff Hosenfeld, told PennLive, “Not only is she an A+ student, but she is a kind, positive, helpful, and happy person...I am excited to see what is in store for Presley as she continues through middle school and beyond. We are very proud of her and excited to have her as a valuable part of our school community!”

The board will hold virtual meetings where its members “will have the chance to share their imaginative ideas about new products and flavors with the Sun-Maid executive team, and even help develop marketing ideas,” according to Sun-Maid.

The board will hold its first meeting in April.

