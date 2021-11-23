Cumberland County Teen Reported Missing: State Police

A teenage boy from Carlisle has gone missing or runaway, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Adreeyn John Jakomas, 14, of Carlisle, left his residence sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a release by state police.

Jakomas is described as being 4 foot and 11 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white Jordan sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

His family is very worried about the teenage boy they affectionately call AJ, and have been post on social media to help spread the word about his sudden disappearance in hopes of locating him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or has seen Jakomas since Monday night is asked to contact PSP in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

