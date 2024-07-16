Richard Thornton Fletcher, 70, was riding a gold Yamaha YW50F south on I-81 when he attempted to merge from the right in front of Anthony James Snyder, 26 of Harrisburg's white 2023 Freightliner M2 in the left lane, as detailed in the release by PSP Harrisburg Trooper David Jeffers.

The moped's rear bumper collided with the front passenger's side bumper of the tractor-trailer, causing Fletcher to lose control and fall off into the highway's shoulder near mile marker 59.4 in Hampden Township around 11:48 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, Jeffers explained.

Fletcher was taken by East Pennsboro EMS to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was unharmed and no charges have been filed in the fatal incident.

Details about Fletcher were unavailable at the time of publishing. His family is invited to share a statement, funeral or fundraiser details, or photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

