PA State Rep. Admits To DUI Following Second Serious Crash In Less Than One Year

A Pennsylvania State House Representative admitted to driving under the influence following a serious crash on Saturday, June 4, according to a statement released on Facebook on Tuesday, June 7.

State Rep. Matt Dowling, 36, of Uniontown, says the crash over the weekend is under investigation by Pennsylvania state police as a possible DUI.

In his own words, he says, his struggles overcoming his injuries following the Oct. 2021 crash brought on by a diabetic issue, “manifested itself in disappointing behavior that I have faced in the past with respect to alcohol, and that came to a head in an auto accident on June 4, 2022.”

Dowling has entered a treatment program to address "any possible alcohol issues," he says.

Dowling represents Pennsylvania's 51st Legislative District, serving parts of Fayette & Somerset Counties.

Dowling is currently serving in his third term in office.

