Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

West Shore PD: Man, 31, Tries Assaulting Officer After Causing Disturbance At Local Biz

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Robert Sylvester
Robert Sylvester Photo Credit: West Shore Regional Police

A 31-year-old man tried assaulting a police officer attempting to arrest him after he caused a disturbance at a local business, West Shore Regional police said.

Officers were dispatched to a S. Third Street business for a disturbance around 8:30 a.m. March 24, where Robert Paul Sylvester had been, authorities said.

Sylvester fled on foot into another jurisdiction where multiple officers were attempting to arrest him, police said.

"Through an investigation, it was learned that Sylvester had not only caused a disturbance at the business but attempted to assault the officer," police said.

He was arraigned by MDJ Beckley and committed to Cumberland County Prison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.