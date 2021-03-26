West Shore PD: Man, 31, Tries Assaulting Officer After Causing Disturbance At Local Biz

A 31-year-old man tried assaulting a police officer attempting to arrest him after he caused a disturbance at a local business, West Shore Regional police said.

Officers were dispatched to a S. Third Street business for a disturbance around 8:30 a.m. March 24, where Robert Paul Sylvester had been, authorities said.

Sylvester fled on foot into another jurisdiction where multiple officers were attempting to arrest him, police said.

"Through an investigation, it was learned that Sylvester had not only caused a disturbance at the business but attempted to assault the officer," police said.

He was arraigned by MDJ Beckley and committed to Cumberland County Prison.

