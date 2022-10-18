Watch 'Superheroes' Rescue Trucker As Tractor-Trailer Explodes On PA Turnpike (VIDEO)

"Some superheroes" rescued a truck driver from the cab of his smoking tractor-trailer seconds before it exploded, and another driver caught the whole thing on camera.

The crash—turned explosion— rocked the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Irwin at mile marker 69.9 on Saturday, Oct. 15 around 1:30 p.m. according to state police.

"We are shook. As we pulled away, we heard the explosion. We are hoping everyone involved is ok. There were some superheroes here who pulled the driver out," Amy Romig said in her Facebook post with the video of the incident.

The driver was later identified as Shune E. Moore, 56, of North Braddock, who was taken to Forbes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pennsylvania state police.

For an unknown reason Moore had left the roadway at mile marker 69.2 and continued until he hit the pier holding up the Eisaman Road overpass, state police said in a release.

His trailer was full of US mail he was hauling as a contractor for the US Postal Service, according to TribLive.

“The postal service will make every effort to deliver all salvaged mail," U.S. Postal Service spokesman Mark Lawrence told the outlet.

The road was closed for about two hours, reopening at 3:30 p.m. WPXI reported at the time.

