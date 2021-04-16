Warrant Issued For Central PA Woman Charged In Fraud Case

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Central Pennsylvania woman wanted for fraud, authorities said.

Member's 1st Federal Credit Union fraud investigation department were tipped off on Dec. 20, 2019 nearly four months after a check for $1,000 check was deposited remotely by Brian Hill, III, Lower Allen Township police said.

The check was from the Metro Bank account of Yvonette Hill, 60, which was then returned non sufficient funds on Sept. 6, 2019, police said.

Brian Hill withdrew all of the funds over several ATM withdrawal transactions. Total loss to Members 1st with fees of $1,050.

Brian and Yvonette were contacted and Yvonette returned her voicemail on Sept. 9, 2019, explaining that she was unaware she did not have enough funds despite being notified by Metro Bank that her account was in the negative, authorities said.

Yvonette said she would make payments and speak with Brian about getting the funds in the account, police said.

As of Sept. 24 2019, neither Hill contacted Members 1st, nor was payment received.

Ten-day letter mailed certified and regular mail, however the certified mail was returned unclaimed in October 2019. Charges were filed on Hill and she failed to show up for her hearing.

Hill was charged with theft by deception and bad checks, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

