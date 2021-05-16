Violent Cumberland County Drunk Driver Spits Blood In Paramedic's Face, Authorities Say

A driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol became violent in the back of a patrol car was slapped with additional charges after spitting blood in the face of a paramedic last week, authorities in Cumberland County said.

It began when an officer conducted a traffic stop on the 300 block of S. Front Street in Wormleysburg May 13 around 11:45 p.m., West Shore Regional police said.

The driver, identified as Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, showed signs he had been drinking or using drugs before getting behind the wheel of a car, authorities said.

Once in the back of the patrol vehicle, Graybill became violent and began slamming his head into the partition, injuring himself, police said.

EMS was called to the scene and Graybill continued acting violent and hostile, and spat blood in the face of a paramedic who was attempting to provide car to him, authorities said.

Graybill was transported to Cumberland County Prison.

Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office. He was charged with DUI, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

