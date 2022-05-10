'T' Rail Derails In Pittsburgh (DEVELOPING)

A train car has derailed in Pittsburgh, authorities say.

The car went off the track under unknown circumstance in Dormont on Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 10:30 a.m., according to a release by Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

Crews are working to get the rail car back on the tracks, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

No injuries were reported.

To help passengers, a bus shuttle is operating between South Hills Junction and Dormont Junction, and a rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook.

The Blue and Silver lines were not affected by the derailment.

"A derailment is anytime the car goes off the tracks, even if it’s a few inches," Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials stated in a release.

