SUV Driver Struck Someone In Carlisle But Fled Before Police Arrived

A pedestrian was hurt in a crash and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Carlisle Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of North Bedford and East Penn streets, on Saturday, October 23, 2022 at approximately 8:35 p.m., according to a release by the department.

The striking vehicle, "a newer model white SUV, possibly a Kia Sorento, fled the scene. The SUV fled east on E Penn St, and went on the wrong way on N East St. The driver is believed to be a white male with brown hair," police say.

The police are asking residents in the area to check for any surveillance footage and notify police if any video is found.

Any tips on the fleeing vehicle or driver can be made through this website or by contacting police directly at 717-243-5252. You can use the reference report number CAR2022-10-1379.

